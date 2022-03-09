news, latest-news,

NICK Butters remembers when his generation of players rose through the ranks. The North Warrnambool skipper came through with the likes of Kory Howlett, Hank Schlaghecke, Luke Wines, Jake McKinnon and Connor Richardson at Woodford, ushering in an era of dominance for the Bushfield-based club. It won three-consecutive premierships - 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 - to mark its place as one of the most successful teams of the 2010s decade in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association. Now, a new generation is starting to surface. Bailey Jenkinson, Jack Burke, Nick Robertson, Jackson Grundy, Ollie King and Austin Sinclair are the next wave staking their claim for a premiership. "It's back to seeing plenty of p-plates rolling in again," Butters said. "It's sort of that next generation, I guess. I remember when we came through - seven or eight of us - couldn't have a beer after the game. "But now I'm one of the older heads. It's gone 360 I guess. Some of the guys are really standing up, which is good to see." But Butters said finals cricket was a "different kettle of fish". The Eels will tackle Merrivale on Saturday in a bid to qualify for the decider on Saturday week. The multiple premiership captain said his side expected a tight tussle on the back of their battle through the home-and-away season. "It was a really close encounter down there at Merrivale," he said. "If you go into games thinking you can't win it, there's probably no point turning up." MORTLAKE and Bookaar are no strangers to good youth. Both sides boast a wealth of budding talent to complement their first-class experienced heads. Mortlake skipper Todd Robertson said Bookaar's young brigade was a couple of years the senior to Bookaar but predicted a tight battle in Saturday's semi-final clash. "They're just that year or two older," he said. "Our younger core has that lot of experience now which is positive, so yeah it's good. It'll be a good test for them." SPORT is about moments and on Saturday, Allansford-Panmure Gold's Darcy Bourke embraced the occasion. The Gators tailender came in with 16 runs to get in the division two semi-final against the other Uebergang Oval-based side - Allansford-Panmure Green - with nerves running high. From the final ball of the match, Gold needed a boundary. Bourke went one further. The junior cricketer, who won an under 17 premiership on Sunday, whacked a six to help his division two outfit advance to the semi-final. It pushed Gold into a clash with flag favourite Northern Raiders at Dennington. Koroit will play Nirranda at West Warrnambool's Davidson Oval in the other semi-final to determine the division two grand finalists. IN OTHER NEWS: As four of five games were washed out, there will be no Warrnambool and District Cricket Association team of the week. David Murphy (Pomborneit) 89*; Grant Cameron (Woorndoo) 58*; Simon Harkness (Heytesbury Rebels); Jason Fowler (Woorndoo) 54*; Tim Keane (Terang) 52; Gus Bourke (Noorat); Clinton Baker (Mortlake) 50, 3-21; Jacob Fishwick (Noorat) 5-20; Tharaka Sendanyake 4-10; Brody Mifsud (Woorndoo) 3-24.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/b056380c-ef3f-48e0-8a46-8241d0c82e73.jpg/r2_236_4606_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg