Old Collegians coach Ben van de Camp says there is an element of uniqueness for all clubs ahead of the Warrnambool and District league season. But as the Warriors - with strong numbers on the track on Tuesday night at Davidson Oval - gear up for their crunch round one clash against Allansford on April 2, excitement levels are building. "We're at the point now where people know it's here and it's close and it's going to happen," Van De Camp told The Standard. "Over the course of the pre-season there was so much uncertainty about what was going to happen (because of COVID-19) and now we do. It's here." MORE SPORT: The esteemed junior coach, who is entering the senior coaching ranks for the first time this season, says there is plenty of reason to keep an eye on the league this season and expects a fierce and tightly fought competition. "It's hard because even in our own scenario we've only really started to build some momentum and there's a lot of teams we simply don't know about," he said. "Football teams are normally the worst keepers of secrets and you know how each one is going and who's flying. "It's been different this year for sure, there's still uncertainty. We know we're three weeks out, we've got Allansford round one and still don't know what they'll look like. "It will be a unique season and the beauty for us is we'll just control what we can and work on what we can at training and in practice matches." The Warriors have been busy, looking to build depth and class across the field and are particularly excited about midfielder Mitch Riddell who has crossed to the club from Natimuk United in the Horsham league. "Mitch will be an outstanding acquisition we believe," van de Camp said. "I believe he'll be one of the better players in the competition so he'll be outstanding for us." The St John's Primary School principal pointed to Harry White, ruck Connor Barby and midfielder Jacob Brooks as players to watch out for. He added with youngsters filtering through the side, teething issues would occur across the season but wanted to be known as a team that took the game on. "We're a developing team, we can have all the theories and plans but until we get out and test ourselves against opposition it's hard to know," he said. "There will be things that work well and things we'll constantly have to be refining in our game but that's football. "We won't be overly tall this season so we know we want to use the ball really well and be a good kicking team. "We've spent a lot of time on it during the pre-season and we know that we've still got plenty of development in that area. "We want to be a good kicking team and one that moves the ball really well."

