Artists are peppered all across the Port Fairy landscape. The Port Fairy Art Map, updated every 12 months, has given the public the opportunity to see artists at work for at least 20 years. With people flocking to Port Fairy for Folkie this long weekend, the eight galleries and studios are open from 11am-4pm on Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday. Some artists may also open this Saturday and Sunday. One of the artists behind the map is Robert Gatt, who runs Eclectic Designs Glass Studio with his wife and jewellery maker Freya Marriott. "There were a few galleries around town but there wasn't that unified advertising," Mr Gatt told The Standard. "Originally I thought if we all get together and put in an ad we can spread the cost, but then I thought we could just do a map. "The original one was photocopied with black and white sketches of about five artists." He said the aim was for visitors to walk to each venue to watch the artists at work. "The map puts a face to the artwork," Mr Gatt said. "So much shopping happens online or if you go to a gallery and you don't have that direct connection." Mr Gatt said he believed there was a lot of interest in the map. "I often see people walking around holding the art map, so you think good, they've got one because we are supposedly a very arty town." Another artist on the map is Limestone Gallery owner and artist Meg Finnegan. She said people liked to attend the studios to learn the story behind the piece. "They like to know where you got the idea, how it was made and why it's like that," she said. "The buyer has that ownership when friends come around and they share the story." Thirty years ago Mr Gatt started Port Fairy Arts Association, which included professional and non-professional artists, with the group lasting about two years. From there, Whale Bone Gallery (in Port Fairy), with four of the current art map owners were partners. It was open for at last 25 years. The open studios sessions were held during the Labour Day weekend last year despite Folkie not going ahead. You can find the map online, at participating venues and at Port Fairy and Region Visitor Information Centre.

