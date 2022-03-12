Bay of Islands just a stone's throw away

news, latest-news,

House of the Week On perhaps the most ideal site available on the strip, 'La Quinta' offers million dollar views of the world renowned Bay of Islands, even from the kitchen window on the ground floor. This classic twin-level four bedroom blue-stone residence is filled to the brim with charm and elegance. The ground floor comprises the well proportioned kitchen and dining with spectacular views of the sandy beach and glorious Southern Ocean, spacious lounge and family room with wood heater, roomy bedroom four, family bathroom including tub, laundry with easy access to the backyard and garage with enough space for one vehicle and storage for your beach necessities. The second level provides unequalled views of the Southern Ocean from the generously proportioned second bedroom and expansive timber balcony as well as the large and airy living area, which features an inbuilt kitchenette with sink and power, perfect for afternoon tea or after dinner coffee. The master bedroom offers expansive views of the Bay of Islands. The private and lockable character filled rear yard is a haven of green with considered coastal plantings. The area provides a classic pizza oven, raised veggie and herb garden, beautiful soft grasses and a blue-stone storage shed - a wonderland of planning, patience, and horticultural talent. The beautiful cobble stone courtyard provides the perfect settling for pre-dinner drinks or just relaxing after a day at the beach. Located on sought after Merrett Street, this property is walking distance to all that Peterborough has to offer - shops, cafes and eateries as well as many coastal walks. With dramatic landscapes and sandy beaches galore, swimming, fishing and diving are popular pursuits. Peterborough offers one of the most scenic nine hole golf courses in Australia, featuring the dramatic backdrop of the Southern Ocean as you play. Tennis courts, a large children's playground and pristine beaches are features of central Peterborough. 'La Quinta' has been a labour of love 30 years in the making. With spectacular views at almost every turn, it simply doesn't get any better than this.

