Warrnambool business launches winter appeal

South-west residents have been urged to dig deep to help people in need over the region's cooler months. Warrnambool Toyota has launched its inaugural Kindness Car - Warming Warrnambool Winter appeal. Staff member Lianna Harrison said the dealership was seeking donations of winter coats, hoodies, scarves, beanies, gloves, winter socks, sleeping bags and swags. "Winter is fast approaching and we all know just how icy cold our wind and weather can get," Ms Harrison said. "I raised the idea with our dealer principal Matthew Burgess and we met with the team at Brophy to make it happen." Ms Harrison said Brophy supported the community through its homelessness program. "With recent world events, we found it an appropriate way to help our own local and district community through their program," she said. "We will have a Toyota Kindness Car set up for all donations in our Main Showroom at 1075 Raglan Parade and will also announce various drop off points around our local towns and some upcoming sporting events in April," Ms Harrison said.

