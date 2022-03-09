news, latest-news,

Visitors to the south-west across the Labour Day long weekend can expect to be alcohol and drug tested during a police road traffic blitz. South-west police road safety adviser Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler said large numbers of people were expected to flock to the region over the Labour Day long weekend, with the Great Ocean Road, Port Fairy Folk Festival and Halls Gap popular destinations. He said statewide Operation Arid would run between midnight Thursday until midnight Monday. "Over the Labour Day long weekend police will be out in force for Operation Arid, a statewide road policing operation," he said. "Operation Arid will be conducted across the south west over the four days, using all available personnel from specialist road policing units, general duties and other regional resources. "The major focus for the operation will be on impaired driving, speed, fatigue, distraction and seatbelt compliance. "The aim, in addition to detecting offences, is to conduct high-level road policing enforcement to reinforce positive driving behaviours and lessen the incidence of road trauma." Earlier this month Senior Sergeant Wheeler warned that an increase in cannabis impaired drivers in south-west collisions would lead to a rise in drug driver tests. March is usually one of the most dangerous months of the year on the roads, with people taking the opportunity to travel around the state before winter. In addition to the five main factors involved in road trauma, the safety adviser said heavy vehicles, young drivers and motorcyclists continued to be focus groups for police. "Another area of particular interest is our plan to test more drivers for cannabis use," Senior Sergeant Wheeler said. "That's one specific area that is showing up in our collision statistics - drivers under the influence of cannabis. "Cannabis does impact a user's ability to drive and we are concerned about the number of people who are using cannabis and driving. "We will be conducting a lot more random tests, increasing the number of preliminary oral fluid tests we require drivers to take. "Cannabis is showing up in our crash statistics and that will be addressed." Victoria Police said there were 25 fatalities recorded across the state during March last year.

