Residents are invited to have their say on a plan to establish a settlement boundary and setup Cobden as a major township and location for growth. The Cobden Structure Plan will identify how the town will develop across the next 15-20 years in a sustainable way. Mayor Ruth Gstrein said community feedback would help council lay the foundations for that growth. "Cobden is in the heart of the country's best farming land, has a major dairy factory and is just over 200 km from Melbourne markets and ports," she said. "It is one of our main residential, commercial and service centre towns and sits in what the state government has identified as a primary growth corridor. "Any new development will put extra pressure on infrastructure like stormwater drains, water treatment facilities, sewerage, electricity, gas and telecommunications. "Doing this planning now will allow us to work with utility providers and other tiers of government to make sure that foundation for growth is there when it's needed." IN OTHER NEWS: The plan is yet to be drawn up but so far key priorities include enabling residential, commercial and industrial growth opportunities, protecting Cobden Aerodrome, planning services including water and waste, managing environmental constraints and enhancing entrances, public open spaces and environments. Cr Jo Beard said the plan was about maximising opportunities in a sustainable way. "The aim is to maximise opportunities for sustainable growth while capitalising on people migrating from the cities for great life balance," she said. "The plan will also provide opportunity for those people who previously might have moved away but now choose to stay in our local area. "It will help deal with the impact of broader economic changes, ongoing diversification in the agriculture sector, an aging population and attracting new residents. "It will also address challenges in land supply to support residential, rural residential, commercial and industrial growth opportunities. Residents can have their say here until 5pm March 31. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

