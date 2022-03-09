news, latest-news,

IT was a long time coming for the original illustrations from Warrnambool's Jeffrey Vizon's book Awake to be displayed at a gallery. His first solo exhibition at the F Project in Warrnambool opens today. Vizon said this was also the first time the 19 images were being shown to the public. "It feels amazing because it's been a long time coming," he said. "I've been waiting quite a while with the COVID-19 pandemic and other things, it's sort of been put off and I'm excited to actually have the exhibition now. "I wanted to have it earlier when the book came out but it took time to get all the framing done, I had other projects on and my partner had a baby." IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Vizon wrote and illustrated the 44-page self-published storybook in 2017. He said the entire set took two years to create because there was lots of detail, with one image of woodlands taking him 14 hours to complete. Awake was inspired by the teacher's aides shared special bond with then 11-year-old Pippa Rea who died from an aggressive brain cancer in 2015. Vizon was her teacher's aide - a profession he still undertakes at St Joseph's Primary School in Warrnambool. The artist said he was in the planning stages of creating and releasing another book based on the forest image. The illustrations in the Awake exhibition tell the tale of a brave, young warrior navigating a journey of self-discovery and renewal with themes of transcendence and hope. It is based on the strength and perseverance of Pippa's journey, which touched the lives of many, including Vizon. His evocative pencil artworks draw on his own experiences and landscapes from home in the south-west to illustrate an alternative universe in which this narrative takes place. Below the surface, Awake captures Vizon's journey of grief, hope, and life's transitions that took place over the span of the two-year creative process of the collection. Vizon hoped others could connect with the raw emotion that has been weaved into each piece in his dream-like body of work so that every individual viewer can deep dive into their own emotions and find their own narrative within the melancholy world of Awake. Awake runs until April 3, with an opening at F Project tomorrow from 6-8pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/04dea2ac-2327-4a6e-bbac-9e0484566512.jpg/r10_227_4363_2686_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg