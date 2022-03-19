news, latest-news,

Kim Eldridge's pre-birthday lunch turned into a double celebration when she was told she had won a new car, worth $60,000 in a national raffle. She entered the Toyota Good For Cricket raffle through Nestles Cricket Club, where children Charlotte, 12 and Lewis, 21 both play. Ms Eldridge said it felt surreal to win when she collected the keys to the Toyota Kluger Hybrid all-wheel drive on Friday. Ms Eldridge was having lunch with a friend when a representative left a voice message that she'd won a new car. "I rang him back," she said. "There was a lot of screaming and excitement. It was terribly exciting. I felt sorry for the poor bloke on the phone because there was way too much screaming. I was like 'oh thank you'. It was pretty unreal really." She said it would be a step-up from her mid-size manual Suzuki Vitara SUV. "It'll be good to not have to squash cricket bags in the boot and we can take half the cricket team," she said. "My little car is getting on a little and needs a few things. It's going to be a joy to drive around for sure." She said the family had a long association with the club, and she'd been involved at Nestles for the past two decades. "The amount of tickets you buy is to support the club more than anything, I didn't expect to win a car," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Nestles Cricket Club president Gary MacLean said it was really exciting that someone from the club and the south-west had won it. "You always hear of people winning something and it's never someone you really know, so for someone to actually win the main prize, it's really fantastic, Mr MacLean said. "Charlotte plays in our under 17 girls side and she also plays a little bit of under 13 boys and Lewis is part of our club, but has been playing in Geelong for the past two years, playing for the Geelong Cricket Club but he has played the odd game for us on a permit." Almost $850,000 was raised for 782 cricket clubs across the country through the national raffle. Mr MacLean said raffle proceeds would purchase new coloured tops for the under 14 girls team. He said the team joined the competition this year and was currently wearing whites. "Any money raised for a club is bonus money," Mr MacLean said. "It's always nice to have a few dollars come in from raffles and getting a winner was the icing on the cake really. "These sorts of raffles is what generates your money to get these teams out in the park." Warrnambool Toyota dealer principal Matthew Burgess said he was delighted to congratulate Ms Eldridge and present her with the new Kluger. Mr Burgess said it was fantastic to see a local winner and for the competition to support local country cricketers like Nestles Cricket Club. Mr Burgess said since 2012 Toyota had helped hundreds of clubs across Australia raise more than $5million that can be put towards new facilities and community engagement. "Toyota's Good For Cricket program makes cricket more accessible for people from all walks of life and helps support the growth of inclusiveness and diversity within these communities," Mr Burgess said. Listen to our wrap of the 2022 Port Fairy Folk Festival: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cxHfELQxnFmSLDWweFfSBG/117300f2-61c9-4040-993b-384e0afeed34.jpg/r0_490_4032_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg