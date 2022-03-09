news, latest-news,

Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club president Kim Tobin says positive publicity for its prestige event, the Lawn Open, has further lifted confidence ahead of this year's staging of the tournament. Following last year's Victorian Tennis Award win for most outstanding tournament, entries for the Labour Day tournament are at full capacity, filling in record time earlier this year. "Entries opened on January 1 and given the popularity, we were full on January 20," Tobin said of the almost 400 entrants. "And we've probably had up to 300 players contact us since then trying to get in, but we just can't take anymore." Tobin believes the tournament's track record, along with publicity from its award win, were major factors in the burgeoning popularity of the event. "It really highlighted the fact it's a great weekend," she said. "We've developed the tournament in the last few years as a 'festival of tennis' and every year we try to develop it just that little bit more and improve its appeal to all demographics." New offerings this year include a 'family rest and play' area, the running of multiple Hot Shots courts, while manufacturers Yonex will have two representatives on site. Tobin thanked all the tournament's sponsors, as well as the 90-odd volunteers and court curator Ross Corbert for their efforts in the lead up. Play begins on Saturday, with finals decided on Morning morning.

