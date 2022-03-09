news, latest-news,

Detectives from the Victoria Police sexual crimes squad have charged an 87-year-old man as part of an investigation into a number of alleged historical sexual assaults. He has been charged with a number of sexual offences, including sexual penetration of a person aged between 10 and 16 years and indecent assault. The 24 charges relate to alleged incidents involving two male victims in Mortlake in 1981 and 1982. The man will appear at Warrnambool Magistrates Court on March 24. IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/2273f061-0f5e-4b41-93cb-44c0174b9671.jpg/r0_308_3888_2505_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg