Eighty-seven-year-old charged with 24 sex offences, to appear in Warrnambool court
Detectives from the Victoria Police sexual crimes squad have charged an 87-year-old man as part of an investigation into a number of alleged historical sexual assaults.
He has been charged with a number of sexual offences, including sexual penetration of a person aged between 10 and 16 years and indecent assault.
The 24 charges relate to alleged incidents involving two male victims in Mortlake in 1981 and 1982.
The man will appear at Warrnambool Magistrates Court on March 24.
