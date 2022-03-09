news, latest-news,

A truck laden with canola caught fire after crashing into a tree on the Princes Highway near Heathmere on Tuesday. A Country Fire Authority media spokesperson said the service was called to the scene just after 2pm and eight appliances helped bring the fire under control in 15 minutes. The spokesperson said the truck had left the road and came to a stop in among trees and caught fire. Two appliances were still on scene late on Tuesday night helping to mop up the scene and the large cargo of grain. A number of emergency services responded to reports of a crash in Heathmere on Tuesday afternoon. Police investigators have been told a truck was travelling south on the Princes Highway when it veered onto the wrong side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire. The male driver and sole occupant of the truck was taken to Portland hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries. The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/26175534-e7fb-46e9-9125-2eca36192f59.jpg/r0_28_1019_604_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg