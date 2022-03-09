news, latest-news,

The punt to purchase an older horse who hadn't fulfilled his potential has paid off for Ecklin South trainer Mattie Craven and its ownership group. Priced at $61 heading into the Group 1 $50,000 Trotters Mile at Menangle on Saturday, eight-year-old Credit Master shocked many, including Craven, when he and driver Sofia Arvidsson pulled away from their nearest rivals on the final straight to salute by two-and-a-half metres. Craven said it was an "extremely good result" considering the stable was managing expectations after purchasing the trotter from New Zealand after Christmas. "He's a horse we knew had that sort of ability but his two runs prior for us in Sydney had been OK without indicating he was ready to win," Craven said. Add to that a horror few days leading up to the race, with local flooding forcing the crew to move Credit Master multiple times, and Craven wasn't filled with optimism. "When I arrived and saw him on Friday he didn't look happy at all and had been through the ringer a bit," he said. A quick freshen up in a paddock on Saturday morning did a world of good though and by the time the race started, Credit Master was pushing on for his first Group 1 win after the two favourites went out hard in the first quarter of the race. "It was a even strong tempo, which I think that may have suited him," Craven said. "He's got a big stride, and on a big track, he might have been able to use that. And he definitely cornered better than his previous two runs." Craven said he was thrilled for the gelding's ownership group, who was made of new and existing stable clients. He said he would look to run Credit Master in the Charlton Cup in a fortnight's time before a quick freshen up and the start of preparation for a winter carnival campaign in Brisbane in July. The stable is also expected to target a few trotters in the next yearling sale in April.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/919a4215-f0fa-41e7-b80a-1fa74e832f59.jpg/r1_167_3268_2013_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg