EMMANUEL College has seen a spike in COVID-19 numbers since masks mandates were lifted last month, which resulted in all year nine students moving to remote learning for one day last week. It is unclear what the total numbers of cases for both students and teachers had been since the start of the school year. Last week school principal Peter Morgan told The Standard the spike among both students and staff followed a gradual decline in previous weeks. "The elevated numbers this week reflect the removal of the mask mandate the previous week but we cannot be certain one follows the other," Mr Morgan said. Mask mandates lifted on February 25, but continue to be required for students in grades 3 to 6. Mr Morgan said the impact on staffing meant one year level undertook independent online learning at home for one day. "We again thank our families for their cooperation and support while students undertake twice-weekly rapid antigen testing," he said. "This will continue until the final week of term one and additional supplies of RATs were received on Monday to facilitate the timeframe for ongoing testing. "We appreciate families' timely reporting to the college details of students who have tested positive or are close family contacts, followed by quarantining at home for seven days." Brauer College principal Jane Boyle said the school had also seen an increase in case numbers after the mask mandates were lifted. Warrnambool College principal David Clift said he was unable to divulge whether there was a rise or fall in case numbers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/79275644-6c05-472d-8bba-537fd20b81d8.jpg/r0_325_4802_3038_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg