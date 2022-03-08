news, latest-news,

NO one could dispute Warrnambool-born Laura Lafferty's dedication to being a jockey. Check out the form guides over the next seven days and you'll see Lafferty riding but her commitment extends beyond race riding. Lafferty, 23, was in Melbourne on Monday night accepting an accolade at the Victoria apprentice jockeys' awards dinner. She was awarded the Victorian Wakeful Club AJTP Scholarship, which recognises a female apprentice jockey's excellence in studies and professionalism both in an out of the saddle. She received $1000 to complete further study or to assist with her career development. Lafferty, who has ridden 100 winners including four metropolitan victories, was back riding trackwork at Warrnambool for trainer Tom Dabernig at 4.30am on Tuesday morning. "It was a pleasant surprise to win the award," she told The Standard. "I must admit I got a bit of a shock when my name was announced because there are so many good young apprentice jockeys. "I got back to Warrnambool at midnight and was riding trackwork at 4.30am. Tom Dabernig and his stable have been big supporters of mine. It's great to repay them by riding trackwork." The grand-daughter of the late legendary Warrnambool trainer Kevin Lafferty has outridden her country claim but still has a three-kilogram allowance in town. I've got a busy week coming up with rides at various meetings across the state," she said. "I've got no complaints - there's plenty of travelling and early mornings but I love my job."

