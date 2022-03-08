news, latest-news,

JONES Oval's similarity to Merrivale Recreation Reserve is behind the Tigers' decision to hand-pick the East Warrnambool venue for their semi-final bout with North Warrnambool Eels. Warrnambool and District Cricket Association rules stipulate the division one minor premier has first choice of its preferred semi-final venue. The team which finishes second, meanwhile, has second choice while the remaining two grounds go to the division two minor premier and runner-up. Merrivale on Monday picked Jones Oval - the home of Southern Titans - to host its clash above Davidson Oval, Uebergang Oval and Dennington. It meant Russells Creek, the division one runner-up, chose Allansford's Uebergang Oval for its clash with Wesley Yambuk. That left Northern Raiders and Allansford-Panmure Gold's clash for Dennington and Koroit's bout with Nirranda for West Warrnambool's Davidson Oval. "It's probably a similar-sized ground to our home ground," Merrivale captain-coach Justin Lynch said of Jones Oval. "That's probably why. It's a similar size and surrounds and that's probably why we've picked it. "It always usually plays well there too. We haven't played there this year but last year the wicket was really good." MORE SPORT: Merrivale could secure a home Warrnambool and District Cricket Association grand final if it can advance through the semi-final, as could Koroit in the division two grade. Lynch said while a home final would be good, he felt it didn't have a major bearing on games. "I don't think there's a big home ground advantage in cricket," he said. "You might know a little bit of how to play the ground but most people play enough to know what grounds are going to do." The games will begin at 12.30pm. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

