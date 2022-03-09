news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL Mermaids coach Lee Primmer is backing four experienced recruits to help nurture their teenage teammates when the Big V season tips off next weekend. Mermaids championship winners Katie O'Keefe and Alana Strom will make their comebacks and join AFLW player Liv Fuller - a basketballer-turned-footballer - and ex-Ballarat Rush competitor Keele Hillas on the 15-player roster. Primmer said the quartet, along with prolific scorer Amy Wormald and ex-coach Louise Brown, would be on-court leaders for the Mermaids' young brigade which includes Mia Mills and Molly McLaren. "All of those (experienced) players play at a very high standard and bring a lot of teaching with them," he told The Standard. "Louise has coached junior teams as well as the Mermaids and so has Katie and Amy is a coach in the making if she ever wants to do that." Primmer - an advocate for promoting youth - expects the next generation which carried the load last season to play quality minutes in division one again. "A lot of the young ones will get to play, there's no doubt about that, but they won't have to be playing 35 minutes at 14 years of age in games down the stretch," he said. "They were playing against grown women and their bodies got thrown around as fatigue set in. "I am expecting some of them to play real impact minutes when they get their opportunities." O'Keefe and Strom both featured in the Mermaids' 2018 division one championship. The two veterans played in the Country Basketball League south-west conference - for the Mermaids and Portland Coasters respectively - during the past summer, helping their respective teams to grand final appearances. It sparked their interest in returning to the state-wide competition. "The CBL season finished and they wanted to keep playing," Primmer said. "Katie wanted to wait until the CBL season was finished before making her decision. She is about 38 years of age but she is a fit 38." Primmer said interest in the Mermaids' program was high after two coronavirus-ravaged seasons. "We've had big numbers at training - sometimes 24 or 25," he said. "It's been like training a footy team to be honest but we invited all the most talented kids around so we had a lot of under 16s kids there." The long-time mentor will run with a squad of 15 with a number of train-on players. Primmer is excited about what Molly McKinnon "could bring to the table" as a player a franchise could be built around while players from his under 18 team, which finished runner-up at the Basketball Victoria country championships last month, will get regular court time. The Mermaids will play Melbourne University away in their season-opener on Saturday, March 19. The Seahawks, under coach Alex Gynes, also start their campaign on the road against Melbourne University. MORE SPORT: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/daab1a7c-3e13-4bc3-85e1-0f62816557af.jpg/r0_242_4767_2935_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg