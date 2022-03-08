news, latest-news,

FOUR inspiring women have been recognised for their contribution to the community at the Inspiring Women of Moyne Shire awards. Carolyn Howe, Melissa Coffey, Hannah Morris and Fiona Hampson were selected by judges and announced at a community event at Kirkstall Hotel on Tuesday morning, on International Women's Day. The guest speaker was Hamilton-based pelvic health physiotherapist Jessica Fishburn. The winners were among 44 women to be nominated. Ms Howe, who has worked with survivors of domestic and family violence in the south-west region for more than 30 years, said she was stunned to win. "When you listen to people like (guest speaker) Jess speaking you just think that they are just such inspiring people, you don't put yourself in the same category," she told The Standard. Ms Coffey, the nurse unit manager in theatre with South West Healthcare, said she was humbled. "When I was asked for permission to be nominated, I responded in saying that I certainly don't think I deserve it, and I still don't think that I do," she said. "I think there's incredibly inspiring women out there in the community and it's extraordinary that my name has been called out." Outside of work she is the vice president of Port Fairy Football and Netball Club and was junior president last year. Ms Morris, a ruminant nutritionist, captain of Kirkstall Fire Brigade and deputy controller, operations and training at Port Fairy State Emergency Service was humbled to win. "You don't do anything for the recognition, but it's really nice to be acknowledged and to be with such a good group of women," she said. Ms Hampson was nominated for her volunteer work with Port Fairy Community House, the Port Fairy streetscape committee, the Biggest Morning Tea raising funds for cancer research and the Mosswood Wildlife rehabilitation centre. She also started the Port Fairy Coronavirus Information and Assistance resource in March 2020. Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said picking winners was a difficult task. "I congratulate our winners and each of our nominees and thank you to everyone who nominated someone who inspires them, and helping us highlight the important contribution these remarkable people make to our lives and our community," he said. Judging panel member Cr Karen Foster said the nominations highlighted the extraordinary community of inspiring women across Moyne. "The stories, the work, the lives of these women are all remarkable and inspiring," Cr Foster said. For the full list of nominees visit the Moyne council website.

