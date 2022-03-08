Former Macarthur Hotel snapped up by new owner

news, latest-news, news

The former Macarthur Hotel has a new owner. However, the out-of-town buyer has no immediate plans to run it as a business. Wilsons Real Estate's Lucas Wilson said the five-bedroom property, which was most recently used as a war veterans retreat, sold for $500,000. He said there was a lot of interest in the property. Mr Wilson said there was interest from groups who were considering re-opening it as a hotel. However, the buyer was looking to first use it as a residence. "It was primarily purchased for a residence - the buyer will likely settle in first and may consider re-opening in some capacity down the track but is at this stage unsure," Mr Wilson said. "There was certainly a strong appetite from the local community to see it re-open as a hotel." Greg Carter, a former Australian Vietnam War veteran, said he was closing the door of the veteran's retreat due to ill health. He opened the retreat after purchasing the former Macarthur Hotel in December 2019. Mr Carter said he had to put the former hotel on the market. He said items in the museum, which include uniforms and pieces of equipment from a range of countries dating to World War I, would be donated to a veteran's group in Adelaide. Mr Carter said he was sad to have to close the doors to the retreat. He said he had welcomed hundreds of veterans through the doors since opening.

