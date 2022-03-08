news, latest-news,

Warrnambool College has received funding from the Accessible Buildings Program, to improve school facilities and infrastructure that supports students and staff with disabilities, thanks to the state government. Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney said the cash would help the college in providing visual aids around the school to ensure students and staff had better access to the school's facilities. The program adjusts existing facilities to meet the needs of those with disabilities. "Warrnambool College is a great school, and these modifications will ensure every student and teacher has better access to the school's facilities," Ms Tierney said. "I congratulate school principal David Clift and his team in working hard to continually improve and upgrade the school for all. "The Accessible Schools Program helps to ensure all Victorian government students of all abilities can get a great education and have access to modern, functional learning spaces."

