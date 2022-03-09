news, latest-news,

UPDATE, Wednesday, 1.45pm: A 25-year-old woman charged with drug trafficking after five different types of illicit drugs and more than $10,000 in cash were found at her home has been granted bail. Chloe Trussell, 25, previously of Satimer Road, Wando Vale, successfully applied for bail in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon. Magistrate Nunzio Larosa said there were allegations of serious offending, including possession of five different types of drugs, a reasonably large amount of money and he noted the police case seemed strong. He said it was likely to take months to resolve the case and even if the charges were proven, it would be open for a court to consider an outcome other than imprisonment. The case will return to court on March 21 so a court integrated services plan can be put in place to assist Ms Trussell address her issues. Bail conditions include that Ms Trussell report to the Colac police station twice a week, not associate with her co-accused, obey an overnight curfew, comply with CISP and provide a $1000 surety. Detective Senior Constable Jarrod Anderson, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, had opposed bail in court, saying Ms Trussell had an extensive criminal history in South Australia and she was a daily methamphetamine user. He said her record included offences against the bail act and police were concerned Ms Trussell would continue to use drugs and offend. Under questioning by lawyer Xavier Farrelly, the detective said he did not know that Ms Trussell's brother was previously charged with murder and he was unaware Ms Trussell had driven her now deceased brother's partner to hospital. The police officer said an analysis of seized mobile phones would be undertaken locally in relation to ongoing drug trafficking investigations. He said a co-accused man in his 30s had been charged in relation to possession of firearms, theft of vehicle and possession of cannabis and GHB. Detective Senior Constable Anderson said the co-accused had previously been found guilty of drug trafficking and had spent time in a South Australian jail. Mr Farrelly said a $1000 surety could be provided. A family member from Colac said Ms Trussell could stay with her and was "not going down a very good path". In applying for bail, Mr Farrelly submitted that Ms Trussell could spend more time on remand than she was likely to be ultimately sentenced to serve if she was found guilty of charges, due to her modest criminal history. He said there was accommodation available with family and strict bail conditions could be imposed, including her use of her mobile phone, reporting to police, not to use drugs and complying with the CISP. On Tuesday: Police have seized a smorgasbord of drugs, more than $10,000 in cash and a stolen pine plantation ute after a raid in the Hamilton district. Portland police Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk said officers went to a Satimer Road property at Wando Vale, near Casterton, about 3pm Monday. Their aim was to talk to a 36-year-old Wando Vale man who was wanted for questioning in relation to firearms and other offences. "The man fled from the house but was chased, run down and arrested after a short foot pursuit," Detective Sergeant von Tunk said. "A 25-year-old woman also ran but was quickly arrested. "A Mitsubishi Triton single cab utility, reportedly stolen from Glenburnie in South Australia on December 2 last year, was located at the property." The pine plantation vehicle is valued at $23,000. "The man and woman were arrested, but they refused to give permission for the property to be searched," the police detective sergeant said. "A search warrant was applied for and executed by detectives about 8pm Monday at the Wando Vale property. "The officers located items of interest, including stolen South Australian number plates, about three grams of methamphetamine, a bag of suboxone strips, 150ml of GHB in bottles, a small amount of cannabis, more than $10,000 in cash and other drug paraphernalia." The man was charged and bailed to appear in the Hamilton court on June 22. He was charged with the original offences of possessing a .22 calibre rifle, theft of a motorbike and handling stolen goods. Those charges related to a warrant executed on February 18 last year. His new charges included theft and handling stolen goods, in relation to the ute, and possessing cannabis and GHB. The 25-year-old Wando Vale woman was also charged with trafficking ice, possessing the proceeds of crime and theft.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/62b50215-8298-4c2e-b571-1acc50a4d287.jpeg/r1_0_298_168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg