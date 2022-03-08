news, latest-news,

Police have seized a smorgasbord of drugs, more than $10,000 in cash and a stolen pine plantation ute after a raid in the Hamilton district on Monday night. Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said Hamilton CIU investigators went to a Satimer Road property at Wandovale, near Casterton, about 3pm. Their aim was to talk to a 36-year-old Wandovale man who was wanted for questioning in relation to firearm offences, handling stolen goods and the theft of a motorbike. "The man fled from the house but was chased, run down and arrested after a short foot pursuit," Detective Sergeant von Tunk said. "A 25-year-old woman also ran but was quickly arrested. "A Mitsubishi Triton single cab utility, reportedly stolen from Glenburnie in South Australia on December 2 last year, was located at the property." The pine plantation vehicle is valued at $23,000. "The man and woman were arrested, but they refused to give permission for the property to be searched," the police detective sergeant said. "A search warrant was applied for, granted by a magistrate and executed by Hamilton and Portland detectives about 8pm Monday at the Wandovale property. "The officers located items of interest, including stolen South Australia number plates, about three grams of methamphetamine, a bag of suboxone strips, 150ml of GHB in bottles, a small amount of cannabis, more than $10,000 in cash and other drug paraphernalia, including plastic bags and digital scales." The man was arrested, charged and released on bail to appear in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on June 22. He was charged with the original offences of possessing a .22 calibre rifle, theft of a motorbike and handling stolen goods. Those charges related to a warrant executed on February 18 last year. His new charges included theft and handling stolen goods, in relation to the ute, and possessing cannabis and GHB. Other charges were driving offences after the man was allegedly linked to a number of incidents involving evading police in the Hamilton district. The 25-year-old Wandovale woman was also arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody overnight Monday to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a bail/remand hearing. She has been charged with trafficking ice, possessing the proceeds of crime (the cash) and theft of the utility. The couple's mobile phones were also seized and will be analysed by police experts in an attempt to gain further information about drug trafficking. IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/62b50215-8298-4c2e-b571-1acc50a4d287.jpeg/r1_0_298_168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg