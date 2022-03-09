news, latest-news,

A long-standing Port Fairy organisation is hoping the return of the town's folk festival will be another step back towards normality after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Port Fairy Show Society will this weekend open up its showgrounds for people to camp during the festival. Show secretary Anita Watts said while bookings were at just over half of what they were in 2020 - the last time the festival was held - it was a major positive to have the iconic event back. "I think maybe some people are still a bit hesitant about going to events," Mrs Watts said. "Some might be leaving it to the last minute to see what the COVID position is. "It's great for the town to have the festival back and hopefully it is the start of everything slowly getting back to normal." The show society has been using the showgrounds for camping during the festival for more than a decade, having come up with the idea as a way to supplement its income. It has turned out to be an inspired decision, with the added income helping the Port Fairy show become one of the most popular in the south-west. COVID-19 has meant the show has not been held since 2019, but Mrs Watts said the committee was keen to make a memorable comeback in 2022. "We still have to maintain the grounds so they are in the best condition they have ever been in," she said. "There are some challenges ahead but it's looking up and having the Folkie back is part of that."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xwKzLqHHFWmNVGKSCxTRrK/53be0cb7-d6c0-42eb-b45e-a45e6452837c.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg