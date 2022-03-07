Finishing line in sight for new Dabernig stables

news, latest-news,

IN-FORM trainer Tom Dabernig is only weeks away from entering his new on-course stables at Warrnambool. Dabernig, who has trained 14 winners from his last 50 runners and had numerous placegetters, has been training from different locations around Warrnambool while he awaits the new stables to be built. Warrnambool Racing Club CEO Tom O'Connor said stage one of the on-course stables should be near completion at the end of March. "We've got our fingers crossed stage one, which includes 40 boxes, should be finished by the end of this month," O'Connor said. "The contractors have done a great job to meet the deadlines for stage one. We're confident the majority of materials to complete stage one are on course. Stage one also includes a sand roll, a walker and office, with staff amenities, plus the 40 boxes." Dabernig, who began training in Warrnambool in late July, said he's delighted the new stabling facility is nearly finished. "It's going to be a lot easier on our staff when we've got our horses in the one complex," the multiple group one winning trainer said. "All our staff have done great jobs over the last eight months in tough circumstances. We'll have our own base within weeks where we can all work from together and we'll have the opportunity to invite our owners to see their horses in the stable environment." O'Connor said contractors are busily getting site works done to set up a new machinery shed in the north-west corner of the course. "We've had a couple of major projects underway at the racecourse and it's great to see stage one of the Dabernig stables nearly done," he said. "The new machinery is a top priority after we've finished stage one of the Dabernig stables. Once the machinery shed is finished, we'll focus on stage two of the Dabernig stables, which includes extra boxes, and on top of those projects, we've been very busy planning for the three-day May Carnival." Owners of lightly-raced Warrnambool filly Moon Over Alice were rewarded for their patience after the three-year-old won a restricted race over 1200 metres at Colac on Sunday. Trainer Daniel Bowman said Moon Over Alice was just starting to mature. "Moon Over Alice had no luck at a couple of her starts after she showed promise as a two-year-old," Bowman said. "She's not a very big filly. She's taken time for the penny to drop but I think it's just started to happen. I think putting the winkers on her really helped her. It was a good win today as it showed she can handle wet tracks. We may freshen her up now and save her for races over the winter months." The group one winning trainer thinks Moon Over Alice may run out a strong 1400 metres later in her career. "I tend to think she'll get out to 1400 metres," he said. "I'm not sure we'll do that in this preparation, as she is still maturing, but, with a bit more time, I think she'll get out to that distance." Moon Over Alice was the first leg of a winning double for underrated jockey Joe Bowditch. His other winner was Jimmy's Secret. Proven jumper Police Camp pleased his trainer Simon Ryan, with a winning steeplechase trial over 2200 metres at Warrnambool last Friday. Ryan is hoping to kick start Police Camp's 2022 jumping campaign with a run in an open steeplechase at Warrnambool on March 25. "Police Camp will go around in the 'chase on March 25," he said. "I've got my fingers crossed we may get a wet track and not many runners in Warrnambool's first 'chase for the year. I'm thinking of running him in the Brierly Steeplechase at the upcoming Warrnambool May Racing Carnival before looking at steeplechase races at Casterton and Coleraine over the winter months." Blenheim Palace, a stablemate of Police Camp, ran third in a hurdle trial over 2400 metres. "It's Blenheim Palace's first jumps preparation," Ryan said. "I've been happy with his progression. He's got to have another hurdle trial before we enter him in a maiden hurdle." Blenheim Palace has had six flat runs since entering Ryan's stable, including a third placing in the Werribee Cup in December last year. Top Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde has taken a wait and see policy regarding the jockey of his star jumper Gold Medals in this year's Grand Annual Steeplechase. Clayton Douglas, who retired as a jumps-jockey last year, rode Gold Medals in his four Grand Annual starts, which resulted in two wins and two second placings. Wilde said there's no rush to book a jumps jockey for Gold Medals in the 2022 Grand Annual. "We're in no hurry to get a jockey," Wilde said. "We'll just see how it all plays out during the next few weeks. Clayton had a great record and a wonderful understanding of Gold Medals but he hung up his saddle. I'm sure there'll be a few jumps jockeys that will put up their hand for the ride. I'm really happy with the progression of Gold Medals, but, as I've said previously, he's got to be in top condition to run in the 2022 Grand Annual." Underrated jockey Billy Egan will miss eight meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge at Ararat on Friday. His suspension commences at midnight on March 9 and ends March 15. PINSTRIPED: he was the unlucky runner in the Australian Guineas at Flemington. His run was there for all to see. Stewards reported after the group one race Pinstriped was held up for clear running from the 400-metre mark and was checked at the 300-metre mark. Pinstriped lost momentum and became unbalanced for several strides when attempting to avoid the heels of another runner. EXPRESS PASS: made good ground when resuming before finishing third in a 1000-metre race. He's got good second up form and can be followed with confidence the next time he supports silks. INSPIRATIONAL GIRL: high quality mare who got up in the last couple of bounds to win over 1600 metres on Saturday. She's had two runs in this campaign and more wins are in store.

