A duel Simpson premiership footballer has been ordered to complete an anger management course after punching and snapping a front tooth of a love rival. Brock Neal, 27, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to recklessly causing injury. He was, without conviction, placed on a nine-month good behaviour bond with the conditions he contribute $750 to the court fund and complete the anger management course. Neal was also ordered to pay $206 compensation for a dentist's bill. Police said Neal and the 18-year-old victim knew each other and the victim was dating Neal's ex-girlfriend. On the evening of October 23 last year Neal attended a Cobden hotel where he approached the victim and said 'I hear you want to knock my block off'. The victim shrugged his shoulders and removed himself. At 10.30pm Neal approached the victim and asked for a quick chat outside. He confronted the young man about the woman staying at his place. The victim said that was not the truth and it was clear Neal was not happy the victim was dating the woman. Neal turned and the victim thought he was leaving, but Neal turned back and punch the victim to the lower face. The victim suffered a front upper broken tooth and a lip was split. Neal injured his hand which later required surgery. When later interviewed by police about the assault, Neal said the victim had lied to his face. Colac lawyer Gerard Barrow said his client had no prior court appearances and been drinking full strength schooners of beer on the evening of the incident. He said Neal's two-year relationship had ended and the woman had started a new relationship with the victim. "My client believed the victim lied to him and reacted in a way he would not normally," he said. "He has expressed regret that his conduct has fallen short of what is acceptable in the community. "There has been no further incidents. My client ruptured a knuckle tendon which required surgery." Mr Barrow said Neal was a two-time premiership footballer with Simpson, he undertook volunteer duties with the club and worked for a Colac transport company. Magistrate Nunzio Larosa said Neal's employer and football club spoke highly of him. He said it was perplexing that someone with a clean record had acted in the way Neal had. The magistrate said the community was sick of alcohol-fuelled violence which ended with far too many people getting hurt. He said was he previously involved in a case which involved the victim being punched, then striking his head on the ground and dying. Mr Larosa said the defendant in that case was jailed for five years and had to serve three years for manslaughter before being eligible for parole. He said the community expected people to sort out their issues without resorting to violence. "I trust you learn from this process," the magistrate told Neal.

