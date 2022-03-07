news, latest-news,

A streamlined process will be in place for a COVID-19 safe entry into the Port Fairy Folk Festival. While no COVID-19 crowd capacity limits remain, everyone entering the festival will still have to scan QR codes and prove they are double vaccinated. Port Fairy Folk Festival president John Young said vaccination certificates would only need to be shown once, which would be upon collection of festival tickets. This will mean staff on the entry gates will know anyone entering the festival with an armband have had their vaccination status checked. Festival patrons will have to QR code each time they come through the festival gates. But this will be a simple and rapid process, with a number of scanning options stationed along the path to the entry points for patrons to access. "The ticket collection area will be located at the stadium and we think it will be very efficient," Mr Young said. "It has certainly helped with our planning that the COVID restrictions have been eased. "But we will still be doing all we can to ensure the safety of everyone at the festival." The festival will be held at Southcombe Park, with this double-oval area converted into a festival arena. This includes the construction of a number of large marquees, as well as the task of setting up infrastructure items such as toilets, tables, smaller stall tents, signage and decorations. Mr Young said the set-up was running ahead of schedule, thanks in no small part to the work of a large band of festival volunteers. "We have had a really good turn-out from our volunteers," he said. "There were 110 volunteers who completed the induction process. "That strong number of volunteers has helped us be as comfortably positioned as we are now. They are a dedicated bunch and it great to see them back after missing out last year." The festival did not go ahead in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

