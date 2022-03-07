news, latest-news,

Police and Harness Racing Victoria officials have conducted a raid at a Terang property this morning. It is understood that HRV officials are seeking to seize horses. Warrnambool divisional response unit police have also executed a drugs, poisons and firearms search warrant. It is understood that two people are currently in police custody after the warrant was executed at the Spring Dam Road property. They are expected to be transported to the Warrnambool police station where enquiries will continue. It's understood that the involvement of HRV officials is part of a long-running investigation and officials went to the same property last week. Harness Racing Victoria has been contacted for comment. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/50d745ad-43c5-418a-bb3f-6fbf8be73154.jpg/r0_224_5184_3153_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg