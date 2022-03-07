news, latest-news,

Police stations across the south-west are again uncontactable this morning as phones go straight to a busy signal. Stations at Warrnambool, Hamilton, Portland, Colac, Port Campbell, Cobden, Camperdown, Mortlake, Koroit and Port Fairy are unable to be contacted on their main numbers. A police spokesman requested that anyone with an emergency immediately ring triple zero (000) to get assistance. The Telstra issue relating to south-west police stations has been ongoing for the past month. The Standard has provided a range of information to Telstra and in making numerous reports been told there were no problems. That is clearly not the case. In one instance The Standard was told by a Telstra official that Telstra had high-end technology in place and the communications provider would know if there were issues. Again, that clearly does not appear to be the case. Telstra has been contacted and the sergeant in charge at the Warrnambool police station is also making contact, hopefully, with Telstra in an effort to have the ongoing issue resolved. Information provided in the past has included, on one day alone, details of more than 20 phone calls, numbers and times those calls were made and from which phone those calls were made. Telstra officials have provided assurances investigations into the failed calls were of the highest priority.

