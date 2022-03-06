news, latest-news,

TODD Robertson says Mortlake must execute basics well if it is to steamroll dark horse Bookaar in Saturday's South West Cricket semi-final. The Cats pounced back into form this past weekend, thrashing Cobden by 106 runs to carry momentum into its finals campaign. Robertson said Mortlake, which finished as minor premier, used the Cobden bout to fine-tune aspects of its play. "We definitely pinpointed a few areas we needed to work because the last couple of weeks haven't exactly been smooth sailing, you could say," he said. "We lost our last couple of games of the season. One of them was because we had a lot of guys missing so it was about trying to find a bit of stability in the line-up. "We just wanted to get a little bit of form leading into the finals." Robertson said batting out overs was a key focus against Cobden. "Mostly we just wanted to do that and get as much time in the middle on the turf before finals next week," he said. "It was just good for the boys to try and get as much time out there, I suppose. "Everybody got a bit of a start and it was good." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Restricting Bookaar's top-end players - including Simon Baker and Fraser Lucas - will be key for Mortlake. Robertson said executing basics well was a key component to success. "They've been two of the best cricketers in the league," he said. "They have a lot of experience and they have been guns for a long time. "What we've got to do is just be disciplined and bowl a disciplined line and length to those guys. Hopefully you just take a chance if it comes." Heytesbury Rebels will play Pomborneit in the other final. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

