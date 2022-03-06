news, latest-news,

Talented athlete Gabrielle Lanman has scored a stunning break-through win in the final race of the Warrnambool Triathlon Club season on Sunday. Lanman, 37, outsprinted veteran Jenny Dowie, 62, to take out the women's long-course race over a 750 metre swim, 24km bike ride and a 6.6km run. It was only the second time that Lanman has scored a win over Dowie. Lanman said she was pleased with her strong leg - the swim, despite the tough conditions caused by a strong south breeze. "It was pretty bad, it was like a washing machine going out. Coming back across and back in was OK." She said she then rode a conservative bike leg in the hope of being able to stick with Dowie, when she caught her on the run, and win a sprint finish. "I just had to hang on to Jenny, she's such an experienced racer," Lanman said. "I thought if I could hang on for long enough I could make a sprint at the end. "I wasn't sure if I had the kick. I've only beaten her once before and it was a while ago. She's had the upper hand in all the other races." Lanman said everyone had to endure the same tough conditions. "Usually when Jen catches me on the run leg I think 'there she goes'. But this time I rode a bit more sensibly and was planning to have enough energy to hold on to her in the run," she said. "I usually come in first after the bike and she sprints past me." Lanman said it was the first time for a few years she didn't have a small child as her three kids are now three years old, six and eight. She said she was going into winter with the aim of doing a bit more training. "I've just been participating while having kids, having fun in the community," she said. "My training is all circumstantial at the moment. I do what I can when I can. There isn't really much of a plan," she said. Dowie obviously struggled on the swim, usually her weakest leg, in the choppy conditions. She said Lanman was too good on the day and deserved the win In the men's section Warrnambool club member Andy Ryan was a tearaway winner despite the windy conditions. He said it was hardest going out during the swim and at times difficult to breathe. Ryan, 42, said the bike leg was also tricky due to cross winds, particularly coming out from behind trees. "You had to be on your toes to get a drink or you would get blown off. It was hard to find a rhythm," he said. Ryan said he was setting himself for a half-ironman in Melbourne before perhaps a full iron man at Cairns in June. He said his swim and bike legs were going well, but he had nagging calf muscle injuries which impacted his run. "When you do the longer stuff, like the halves and fulls, you are going at a lower intensity and you can control your body a bit more, it's not as strenuous on the body," he said. Club race director David McIntyre said the club was hosting nine events on Sunday, catering for 69 adults and 59 kids. "Our numbers are very good. The chop in the lagoon was pretty tough today," he said. "We are thrilled with our participation numbers," he said. "We thought after getting through last year with COVID the numbers might drop off, but they've been really good. "The club has tried to be super inclusive, allowing people to get involved at their level. "People who have never tried the short course, they get a taste and ramp up. We have people today doing the long course that 18 months ago were beginners," he said. Results - Ryan finished in one hour 23 minutes and 45 seconds, eight minutes and 21 seconds ahead of Sam Pendergast, with Ben Tatti third. Lanman finished in 1.41.57, 13 seconds ahead of Dowie, with Fiona Forsterling third.

