Police are seeking information about a silver GT mountain bike, believed to be worth more than $1000, that was stolen from a Warrnambool holiday park in late January. Leading Senior Constable Peter Shelton, based at the Warrnambool police station, said the bike was stolen on Thursday, January 27. He asked that anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the bike contact him on (03) 5560 1333. "Anyone with information regarding a crime or suspicious behaviour can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Alternatively, a confidential report can be submitted online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au," he said. "For urgent police assistance, call Triple Zero )000). The public are advised not to call a local police station if the matter is urgent as this will delay the police response."

