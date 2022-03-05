news, latest-news,

FOUR of five Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one fixtures have been washed out as persistent rainfall lashes the south-west. Allansford-Panmure's clash with Merrivale at Uebergang Oval was the only first XI game to proceed on Saturday, while every other was called off due to inclement weather or wet wickets. Division two quarter finals were late starting but all went ahead. Northern Raiders stunned Nirranda by 3.15pm, winning by seven wickets after restricting the Knights to just 38 at Jones Oval. About 13 millimetres of rain has fallen over the past 24 hours. The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has shifted its under 17 grand final from Dennington to Allansford due to a rain-affected pitch. Meanwhile, Western District Playing Area bowls semi-finals at Mortlake went ahead unaffected. MORE TO COME

