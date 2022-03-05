news, latest-news, The Push All-Ages Tour, Alex Lahey, Smith Street Band, Concert, Music, Photos, Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool

Crowds enjoyed a stellar performance from a number of popular alternative and rock acts at the successful Warrnambool stint of The Push All-Ages tour last night. The touring festival was to be held at Warrnambool Showgrounds on Friday but a last minute venue change due to inclement weather saw music fans flock to the Lighthouse Theatre. The event was headlined by Melbourne rock favourites The Smith Street Band, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Alex Lahey, as well as local acts Sami, Snakes Don't Need Keys and Maddie Jackway. The Push All-Ages Tour was delivered as a part of On The Road Again - a Victorian Government initiative to bring live music back across the state, in partnership with triple j Unearthed, Vanessa, JMC Academy, Moshtix and Warrnambool City Youth Council.

