news, latest-news,

POLICE have warned drivers to be cautious on the roads in wet conditions after a driver lost control of his car and hit a fence on Friday. Warrnambool police Sergeant James van Engelen said a 29-year-old Warrnambool male was traveling north on Warrnambool's Harris Street when he lost control of his vehicle about 8.45pm. The vehicle crashed into a fence of a residential property. "Three other males were in the vehicle, with one going to hospital for tests following reports of a sore face," Sergeant van Engelen said. "It is believed the man was travelling too quick in the wet weather and lost control on the road surface following extensive rain. "He wasn't driving to the conditions and has been issued a penalty notice for careless driving." The vehicle was towed from the scene. An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a report of a crash in Warrnambool just before 8.45pm last night. "A man in his 20s was assessed by paramedics at the scene," she said. "He was taken to Warrnambool Hospital in a stable condition for observation." Sergeant van Engelen urged motorists to take care on the region's roads over the weekend. "It hasn't rained for a while and it tends to get a bit oily on the road surface," he said. "Motorists need to adapt their driving to suit those wet and slippery roads." The sergeant said it was important to slow down and give plenty of time to get to your destination. He said it was also a good opportunity to check your vehicle is roadworthy, if your tyres are OK and wipers, headlights and tail light are all in working order. Warrnambool is expecting a top of 22 degrees on Saturday with a 70 per cent high showers. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/f9e67f97-8c0d-4794-bd30-7fc62c5344cd.jpg/r0_189_2048_1346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg