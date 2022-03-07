news, latest-news,

It's been all hands-on-deck for one organisation's annual fundraiser for International Women's Day, with this year's funds going to Warrnambool's Emma House. COVID-19 may have derailed traditions surrounding the occasion for South West TAFE, but fundraising has steamed ahead facilitated by its people and culture team and NDIS program. Beauty products, massage vouchers and champagne are just some of the items up for grabs in hampers as part of the charity raffle. Team trainee Maya Fary said $800 had been raised so far for the local women's service. "At the moment we've raised around $800 and we're hoping to raise a bit more in the next week," Ms Fary said. "We were lucky enough to have our staff members donate everything in the hampers, which was a really great contribution from all of TAFE. "The goal to raise is more than $1000 or as much as we can get. "At first we weren't sure but we're getting close so hopefully that will come in the next week. "(The raffle) is getting drawn on Friday at the monthly 'Munch and Mingle' meeting." NDIS facilitator Jamie Winderlich said four participants had been helping to sell raffle tickets. "Phil and Rach as well as two other group members are part of a group named the Fun(D)Raisers," Mr Winderlich said. "We are having a crack at getting into all sorts of fundraising including Anzac Day badges and poppies and this was a great opportunity for these guys to start as part of their NDIS program for 2022. "It's a very cool kind of a learning curve with money handling and learning how to use EFTPOS machines. "It's really good for everyone and to help out for such a good cause is brilliant."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/734c5be5-2740-4863-a04f-f4e3a1989eec.jpg/r0_215_4497_2756_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg