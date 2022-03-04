news, latest-news,

A CHAMPION cyclist who still holds the fastest time recorded in a Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic has been remembered as a man "loved by all". Dean Woods, an Olympic gold medallist in track cycling, died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 55. Woods clinched Olympic gold at the 1984 Los Angeles game and proved his prowess on the road in 1990, taking out the Melbourne Cup on Wheels. He then recorded a blistering Melbourne to Warrnambool time of 5 hours and 12 minutes for the 266-kilometre journey to cap a stunning year on the bike. His time still stands as the fastest clocked in the world's second-oldest one-day race even with technological advancements in recent years. As the race was at that point handicapped, Robert Jordan was the 1990 winner. A statement on the Wangaratta-born athlete's Facebook page described Woods as universally admired. "Today our boy rode his final lap," it said. "He'll be missed by everybody whose lives he touched. Admired, loved and respected by all. A truly iconic legend." Woods won another three Olympic medals after his 1984 gold - silver and bronze at the 1988 Seoul games and a bronze at the 1996 Atlanta games. He was a three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist who also set a world record and four national records, won three world championships and 20 national titles.

