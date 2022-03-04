news, latest-news,

An eleventh hour call has seen Premier Speedway pull the pin on its Friday meeting due to current rainfall. General manager David Mills said it was an unfortunate, yet unavoidable, decision that had to be made. "The weather forecast all week hasn't been good for tonight, but we had every ready and in place to go," Mills said. "The rainfall commenced around 1pm and there was a number of factors that contributed to our decision. "Most of all, we have some pretty reliable sources we stay in touch with, and we're able to lean on them for some information and it looked like this rain is going to hang around for a period of time." "In fairness to everyone, I don't think anyone wants to come out and sit in this and we can't race in it." Many drivers and their teams will move onto the next calendar race at Avalon on Saturday. Premier Speedway will look ahead to its next scheduled meeting on March 19, in which the final round the SRA Eureka Series will be fought out. "We'll go again, reload and see what we can do with those divisions," Mills said. "The Formula 500 Jack Willsher Cup from tonight, we'll have a look at that and see where their schedule fits with it and if we can slip them in. "But we're certainly looking forward to the Eureka Series grand final which also has street stocks on the program." All pre-purchased tickets for the March 4 meeting will be refunded in the coming days.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/96abe47b-ac0f-4e5a-ad59-63e464b7bcac.jpg/r0_410_6960_4342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg