Time to make tough decisions

On Saturday a former councillor questioned the performance of the Warrnambool City Council in relation to plane tree maintenance and replacement. There are a range of issues including the costs of ongoing maintenance, damage to infrastructure, leaves blocking guttering and causing flooding in downpours and blocking signage. Plane trees are also a concern for some residents, causing breathing difficulties when seed pods blow. Other councils have banned them and have replacement programs in place. Just this week Moyne Shire councillors decided to remove nine Norfolk Island hibiscus "itchy bomb" trees in Bank Street, Port Fairy, after receiving a petition from residents which described the trees as a health risk. But, the Warrnambool tree issue could be seen as being indicative of wider issues at the council. About 15 months ago there was a clean sweep of the former councillors at Warrnambool's municipal elections. A whole new batch of councillors - unheard of, but it happened. The councillors came in with promises of unity and tackling key issues such as car parking and pedestrian crossing reviews. In February a councillor questioned the performance of the new mayor Richard Ziegeler and had council minutes altered on demand. Not a tick for unity. Where is the pedestrian crossing review up to? In November 2021, three months ago now, Cr Ben Blain called for the review to be made public. But still ratepayers have not seen the report. And city parking - the cost of on-street parking has jumped 40 per cent. This week The Standard was able to obtain a confidential copy of a discussion paper on council expenditure into the Warrnambool saleyards. The paper called for a critical eye on any expenditure to ensure spending was within governance guidelines. Have the councillors discussed spending a proposed $3.5 million on the saleyards, which just recorded a 21 per cent drop in cattle numbers? The time is quickly approaching when the councillors are going to have to make some very tough decisions. And some of those decisions - regardless of which way they go - are going to be unpopular with some residents. It's time to govern. In other news this week, it was revealed Country Road would open a store in Warrnambool in mid-April. A company spokeswoman confirmed the retail outlet would be at 156 Liebig Street - next to the former Thomas Jewellers. About 100 south-west residents rallied in support of Ukrainians at a vigil held at Warrnambool's Civic Green on Wednesday. Event part-organiser Oksana Yakushchenko moved to Warrnambool three years ago and says her parents are in a bomb shelter near Kherson, a city in south Ukraine, while her brothers are fighting in the military. Warrnambool's Fairy Street looks set to get a $70 million modern makeover after a major apartment complex was given the tick of approval by the city council this week. Plans for the former Callaghan's Motors site include three towers, one with about 100 serviced apartments, a second will have 50 to 60 apartments which will be sold and another with office and retail space. What began as a small sketch on the ground by a concreter on his break has turned into a 300-hour passion project by Gunditjmara muralist Levi Geebung. Kyle Geebung was laying the foundation bedding for a retaining wall around a garden bed when his quick sketch of a turtle caught the eye of property owner Janet McLeod. The decision was made to incorporate the turtle into a larger mural surrounding the garden, but the planned weekend project soon turned into a family affair when Kyle enlisted the help of his cousin and muralist Levi. There are options for the location of a second KFC store in Warrnambool after a $2 million sale of an infamous property in the west of the city. KFC south-west stores owner David Bird has bought TV technician Ian Anderson's infamous Stonehenge block off Raglan Parade in west Warrnambool. Fifteen former and current Hampden league talents are striving for NAB League selection after being hand-picked in the Greater Western Victoria Rebels' 45-man under 19 squad. The list will include seven 19-year-old prospects, including Portland's Jamieson Ballantyne and Warrnambool's Angus Bade, who are currently 18 but will have birthdays early in the season. Brierley-Christ Church might just be the most talented wooden spooner in recent Warrnambool and District Cricket Association history. The Bulls sewed up the bottom-place finish with a loss to Russells Creek this past Saturday. Allansford-Panmure's upset win against Nestles was the nail in the coffin. Beekeeping is surging as a recreational hobby across the south-west and a series of hives in Portland is ensuring the growing industry is kept safe from devastating pests and diseases. Take care and stay safe. Rachael Houlihan, deputy editor.

