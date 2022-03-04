news, latest-news,

BIG inclusions will bolster Koroit's bid for a Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division two premiership. The Saints will welcome heavy-hitting batter Jason Pitt back to the fold for Saturday's quarter-final clash with West Warrnambool in a major boost for the Victoria Park-based club. Saints coach Mitch Lang - a former Hamilton premiership captain - said Pitt's return would shore up the top-order. "Especially just getting him back in the top of the order, that'll be pretty important," he said. "He sets the tone and he's pretty aggressive. He just keeps that scoreboard ticking over and moving in the right direction. He'll be huge as he didn't play last week and I think we really missed him." Lang said Koroit would carry a positive mindset into the clash. He said the WDCA's conference system meant it was difficult to scout opposition in finals and felt most other teams would be in a similar boat. "I think that's the beauty of the conferences. I think all teams will go in pretty optimistic as they've finished top three in their group," he said. "I don't know a lot about their boys and they're probably the same with us. "There's not entirely anything we'll be focusing on - the biggest thing at this time of year is just backing your ability as you can't let your nerves loose. "We've been pretty tight-knit all year and we probably started the season better than we've finished it but we've had a few really close games of late and I think that's going to hold us in good stead with the pressure situations of finals." Koroit and West will battle it out at Walter Oval from 12.30pm. Rain is forecast for overnight Friday and Saturday morning.

