New junior learning centre creates a sense of community for students at Emmanuel College

This is branded content for Emmanuel College.
Warrnambool's Emmanuel College has undergone a major campus restructure that's made it an even better place for its youngest students to learn and grow.
The restructure has involved students in Year 7 and 8 relocating to the Goold Centre, on the Hopetoun Road side of the College in their own dedicated learning centre.
It's the result of some significant building projects during 2020 and 2021, including the relocation of twelve classrooms, creating additional locker bays and offices as well as landscaping and driveway works.
Annabelle Morton, the school's Year 7 coordinator said being able to house Year 7 and 8 in their own dedicated junior learning centre has made it possible for the school to create "a smaller community atmosphere, easing the junior students into the overall larger learning environment" of Emmanuel College.
"The communal nature of the building itself, and the welcoming, safe environment of a stand-alone junior centre with the Year 7 leadership and teaching team at hand, has further improved the transition of our Year 7 cohort," Mrs Morton said.
As a result of the restructure, Year 7 and 8 children now have their own specific outdoor play areas with handball courts, outdoor tennis tables, a range of super-sized games and basketball courts.
Emmanuel College was also the recipient of a $25,000 state government grant to position shade sails in the junior school area, creating a sun smart space and outdoor learning area.
Another exciting addition planned for the junior school outdoor space is a challenge course which will be purchased and installed with funds raised from a raffle supported by parents.
Once completed, the challenger ropes course will test students' endurance and provide another activity space during breaks.
At the end of their junior school experience in the Goold Centre, students will transfer to the Rice campus on Canterbury Road to commence and participate in the exciting new Year 9 program, 9@RICE.
The launch of the new campus follows Emmanuel College's recent decision to consolidate the College into a single campus uniting staff and students from all year levels.
With the development of a purpose-designed and built Year 9 learning space, the McAuley Campus in Ardlie Street will become the home of students and staff for the first time in Emmanuel College's history. Planning is already well advanced to complete the move by the end of 2025.
Find out more about the changes happening at Emmanuel College at the school's Open Evening on Wednesday 30 March from 4pm to 8pm. The Open Evening offers the local community a chance to visit, tour and see learning in action and hear more about the plans Emmanuel College has for the future. Bookings are essential and can be made here.
This is branded content for Emmanuel College.