Five of the Warrnambool District Cricket Association's most talented cricketers are set to make history this weekend. Ella and Ruby Couch (Nestles) alongside teammates Sophie Walsh (Nirranda), Charlotte Poyner (Brierly Christ Church) and Grace Schrama (Allansford-Panmure) will play in a Victorian Premier Cricket third XI grand final on Sunday for the trailblazing Geelong. It's the inaugural season of female cricket for the Cats as the club looks to build strongly across the south-west, making Sunday's decider against Melbourne at Kardinia Park one to keep an eye on for various reasons, with the Demons playing in finals across all women's grades on Sunday. The Cats have lost just one game in the thirds and are full of confidence off the back of a crunch semi-final win against Dandenong, with the Cats defending 154 in an absolute thriller against the Panthers by two runs at home. The Couch sisters - who also have older brother and Victorian/Melbourne Stars pace bowler Brody at the club - will be in the thick of the action come 11.30am - with the pair set to open the batting together in what will be a memorable moment for the family. "It is pretty good, it's our first season away from Warrnambool to play - personally I wasn't even keen on playing this year but got dragged into it by Ruby," Ella told The Standard. "I'm really glad that it happened in the end." IN OTHER NEWS: The pair will not only represent the Cats and the family but their community alongside Walsh, Poyner and Schrama, a sentiment not lost on Ruby who has grown up surrounded by her teammates and sharing a similar journey coming through the local ranks. "It's exciting to open the batting, and a great experience to be able to share that moment with Ella as well," she said. "It's a surreal experience playing with the others too, we've gone from playing against each other in under 14s and under 17s and even now still in the under 17s comp in Warrnambool. "Now we're playing with them at a much higher level." The Cats' female program has come on in leaps and bounds this season with strong results in the first XI side. In total, the club has won 16 games so far in their first season playing female cricket in the esteemed competition, perhaps exceeding expectations. The club's female under 18 side also showed tremendous signs across the four matches, winning a game. Ella said she was proud to be part of history regardless of which way the result went and can't wait for the first ball to be sent down. "It's been really cool to be involved in the first season as a club, I know it's only going to get bigger and better from here," she said. Ruby said from a club culture perspective the Cats had been welcoming to everyone from the south-west region, encouraging and laying the foundations for long-term success. "We have a few values as a club and one of them is 'united', so there's girls not only from Geelong, but Warrnambool and Mount Gambier as well," she said. "It's cool to play with girls and women from all over the region."

