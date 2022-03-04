news, latest-news,

In 2008, supercar driver Len Cave miraculously survived, and extricated himself, when his car flicked going at 260 kilometres per hour in the Bathurst 12 Hour. This week, the retired racer was one of 50 supercar owners in Warrnambool as part of the 2022 Bullrush Rally. This time around, the 71-year-old is taking the passenger seat, with his son in the driver's seat of the three week old orange McLaren. "This is the fastest car with the oldest driver," he said. Mr Cave raced for more than 30 years, recalling the horrific Bathurst crash. "I got a flat tyre, touched the sand and that's when I started rolling," he said. This was the first time the Cave's had participated in the rally. Weaving their way along the Great Ocean Road, the cohort travelled 1050km from Melbourne to Adelaide, with action packed stops in Torquay, Warrnambool to end at "Australia's motorsport nirvana", The Bend Motorsport Park at Tailem Bend in South Australia. "You just come into towns and they just can't believe that there's 50 of the fastest cars in the world travelling through the outback towns, so it's fun," he said. "We've been cruising along through the mountains and the Great Ocean Road, but it will be fun out there being back on the race track," Mr Cave said. The five-day event also sees them raising money for and donating to charity, with this year's charity being Camp Quality. The 2019 rally raised $30,000 for the charity which they hoped to top this time around. On Thursday night, the public were given a chance to see the cars up close and personal at Deep Blue Hotel, leaving Warrnambool on Friday morning. Bullrush Rally founder Marko Seider told The Standard during their time in Warrnambool the group stayed at Deep Blue Hotel, ate dinner at Simon's Waterfront "with its amazing views overlooking the Southern Ocean and Lady Bay". "Rose at Simon's Waterfront has been great accommodating our whole group for dinner, and Stephanie at The Deep Blue Hotel has been a rockstar in arranging accommodation for our stay," Mr Seider said. "In the morning we departed Warrnambool on a 500km drive, heading to The Bend Motorsport Park. "Along the way, we'll be stopping for lunch at Brands Laira in Coonawarra." Mr Seider said organisers chose Warrnambool as one of the stops because during the 2016 rally they were blown away by the crowds of people who came to see the cars. "On the tour, Warrnambool is also the perfect midway stop between Melbourne and Adelaide," he said. "There aren't too many places that can handle 50 cars and 100 people overnight." Mr Seider said this year's entrants came from all over Australia, with some starting with a road trip from Queensland to the start line in Melbourne. "The rally is a mix of colourful characters including businessmen and women, mates that haven't seen each other for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and husbands and wives," he said. "Some of our entrants this year include Formula 3 champion John Magro and Porsche Carrera Cup driver Madeline Stewart. "We also have Adrian from LMCT+, who runs a raffle three times a month with prizes from supercars to land cruisers and business owners from a huge range of industries from construction to finance - all likeminded people seeking a road trip adventure with some unforgettable experiences along the way."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/bde9d6b5-e752-462b-8f97-008439b86cb2.jpg/r0_372_4066_2669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg