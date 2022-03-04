news, latest-news, sport, cricket, warrnambool

History suggests that when it comes to grand finals anything can happen. Shelve everything that has happened during the regular season and focus on what's important - winning just one more game of cricket. But what history and indeed the season numbers do tell is a story about each remaining team and what separates them from the rest. The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's grand final on Sunday poses to be a beauty - a script writers dream in many ways with the reigning premiers Nestles to defend its crown against the inaugural Allansford-Panmure team. The Factory's dominance comes down to many factors but arguably none more so than gun batter Mikaela Doran. Doran's appetite for runs is extraordinary - 342 runs at an average of 85.5 from 10 hits. She's been dismissed only four times this season and strikes at well over 100. IN OTHER NEWS: But the Gators have, ironically, been a side she hasn't fired against this season, dismissed twice from both matches with a total of 17 runs. Clearly it's more than just about more than one player, but if the Gators can prize her wicket early it'll go a long way to being right in the contest. Quite incredibly, the Factory have yet to be dismissed all season and have lost just 31 wickets from 229 overs faced this season - almost 1374 balls - meaning that their batters are not only scoring but staying at the crease. There is such talent within the ranks - think Rachael Williams (11 wickets at 5.27), Steph Fary (nine wickets) and Gabby Lenehan (172 runs) - to suggest that if one doesn't get going, another will. But the Gators are blessed with a plethora of talent and one of the competition's leading batters, Katie Willsher. The numbers are staggering from the youngster - 284 runs at an average of 142 having only been dismissed twice from 10 hits. Her ability to occupy the crease is crucial to the Gators' success - she doesn't need to strike too quickly, but her presence allows others around her to contribute. One of the most impressive aspects of the Gators coming into the grand final is the balance with the ball. Some sides have genuine strike weapons, but the team has six of the top 20 wicket-takers in the league in the team - Kim Watson (six), Grace Farrer (five), Laini Johnson (five), Jasmine Anderson (four), Jacque Dickson (four) and Zara Kelly (four) all contribute strongly. If batting partnerships were crucial to success well then so are bowling ones. The Gators have so many different options and combinations and as a result have the ability to throw the opposition. Time will tell how this one plays out, but what's certain is this - both teams deserve to feel confident after stellar seasons. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/8c0d77c5-c44e-45c1-9ddf-51f489a3b47b.jpg/r0_70_3617_2114_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg