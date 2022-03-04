news, latest-news, sport, cricket, mortlake, south west cricket

Mortlake skipper Todd Robertson acknowledges that his top-of-the-table side needs to find its winning groove once again with a week to go before South West Cricket finals. The Cats have lost just two matches this season, including last Saturday against Pomborneit and while there is no reason for panic stages Robertson said the time was now to fire up ahead of finals, which included getting key players back. "Last week it was sort of an interrupted week, with COVID and various things we had on, so we had five of our starting 11 out of the team," he said. "You take five players out of any team it impacts at a certain extent, guys like Isaac Wareham, Clinton Baker and Will Kain, they're fair cricketers which interrupted us and with the bye the week before we need to get batting into the guys that haven't played a lot in the last couple of weeks. "The main focus is to bat our overs out and get a nice hit-out in the week before finals." IN OTHER NEWS: The Cats tackle Cobden in the final match before finals on Saturday and Robertson admitted that his side had gone through a bit of a lull in output. Despite this, he said it was opportunity for growth within the side. "To be honest probably the two weeks before we got our first loss we were only just going," he said. "We fell across the line in three games before our first loss, and since we had the loss we've learnt a lot from it, you do take a lot out of a close loss rather than running through a team. "It exposes the rest of your side to different scenarios and situations come finals time so by all means we're not taking it easy, we're excited for the challenges to come and we've knuckled down."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/86130d7b-5e01-4b54-87b3-4817d9caabfb.jpg/r0_86_3829_2249_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg