TALENTED Warrnambool mare Sirileo Miss - unbeaten in three first-up campaigns - resumes in the $200,000 group three Tressady Stakes at Flemington on Saturday but trainer Symon Wilde believes she'll face a tough task to keep her record intact. Underrated jockey Linda Meech, who rode Sirileo Miss to victory in the group three Vase at Caulfield in October last year, has been booked for Saturday's ride. "This is the strongest race Sirileo Miss has faced first-up," Wilde told The Standard. "Her other first-up wins were in her maiden and in restricted races. This is a group 3 race which is a lot harder. I've been very happy with her work leading into this race but it may be a bit tough. "Linda's got a good understanding of Sirileo Miss. We've drawn a wide barrier which is a concern but we'll probably travel in a mid-field spot in the run." The in-form trainer hinted Sirileo Miss could tackle the group 2 Sunline Stakes at Moonee Valley on March 25 after her run in the Tressady before looking at mares races in Sydney over its autumn carnival. "We'll probably go towards the Sunline Stakes for her next start after Saturday," Wilde said. "Sirileo Miss is a valuable mare and if she can win or be placed in more black type races her value will increase even more. "There's some nice races in Sydney over the next few months which are other races we have up our sleeve." IN OTHER NEWS: Fellow Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith saddles up Corner Pocket in the $300,000 group two Blamey Stakes. Corner Pocket is chasing his ninth consecutive victory. Smith said the lightly raced five-year-old was in top shape leading into the 1600 metre race. The multiple group one-winning trainer also has Chantrea running in a $130,000 race over 1600 metres. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

