Emergency services pull man from Warrnambool surf

A MAN has been taken to hospital following an incident in the surf. Emergency services responded to a triple zero call at The Flume in Warrnambool, after a man in his mid-seventies was pulled unconscious from the water. A defibrillator was used on the surfer before he was taken by road ambulance by paramedics. Warrnambool SES commander Christian Mazzocato said his team were called at 9am to help to remove the male casualty from the beach. The man was pulled out of the water unconscious and not breathing. Fire Rescue Victoria Warrnambool senior station officer Travis Klein said his team assisted with CPR and worked with SES to get the man off the beach. He was flown in the ambulance helicopter HEMS4 to a Melbourne hospital. An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said the condition of the patient was unknown. Police, Fire Rescue Victoria, SES and Ambulance Victoria responded to the incident on Friday morning. Witnesses say the Warrnambool man was a fit, regular surfer. More to come.

