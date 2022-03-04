Support for people with mental health issues on way to Warrnambool

news, latest-news,

Help for people in Warrnambool and Portland suffering from mental health issues is on its way. The state government announced Warrnambool and Portland are among 21 locations across the state where Local Adult and Older Adult Mental Health and Wellbeing Services centres will open. The centres will offer a new model of care that will see Victorians get the mental health support they need, as soon as they need it, close to home. The local services will act as a 'front door' to the reformed mental health system, providing early intervention support for adults experiencing mental illness or psychological distress without needing a referral from a GP and before people need clinical hospital emergency department. Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney said the Andrews Labor government had made huge inroads into the landmark reform of the state's mental health and wellbeing services since the royal commission. "We aren't wasting a moment getting on and building the mental health system Victorians need and deserve - and one year in, we've already made progress on delivering services that will change our state forever," Ms Tierney said. "In the south-west we've delivered important steps forward making sure our community can get the care they need, as soon as they need it, close to home." Set to open from mid-2023, these additional 21 local centres will service key priority areas for support across metropolitan, outer-suburban and regional centres. This builds on the six services previously announced and already preparing to open their doors and start providing care in 2022: Benalla, Latrobe Valley, Frankston, Brimbank, Whittlesea and Greater Geelong. By the end of 2026, up to 60 local services will open across the state - connecting Victorians to the care they need in their own communities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/8f29dca8-f0e8-406b-845e-1c8792c8fdc5.jpg/r3_52_1019_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg