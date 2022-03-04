news, latest-news,

The Push All-Ages Tour planned to be held at Warrnambool Showgrounds has had a venue change. In anticipation of wet weather today, tonight's festival is being held at Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool from 4.30pm. Free, supervised courtesy buses to the festival are available for all ticketholders at the following bus stops and times: 4.30pm at Russel Street Bus Stop in Dennington, 4.40pm at Northpoint Plaza Bus Stop Mortlake Road and 4.50pm on the eastern side of the Gateway Plaza Bus Stop. Tonight's festival is headlined by The Smith Street Band and Alex Lahey. It also includes local acts Sami, Snakes Don't Need Keys and Maddie Jackway. The Push All-Ages Tour is delivered as a part of On The Road Again - a Victorian Government initiative to bring live music back across the state, in partnership with triple j Unearthed, Vanessa, JMC Academy, Moshtix and Warrnambool City Youth Council. This year, the festival brings Australia's best artists together in regional and outer-suburban Victoria in February and March. The all-ages festival is a fully supervised drug, alcohol, and smoke-free event.

