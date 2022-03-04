news, latest-news,

A 43-year-old Hamilton man, who is alleged to have threatened to pour bleach in a woman's eyes and down her throat over a debt, has been arrested. The man is in the Warrnambool police station cells charged with making threats to inflict serious injury, possessing a controlled weapon without excuse, possessing a prohibited weapon without an exemption or approval and using a carriage service to menace. He will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing. Police will strongly oppose bail, claiming the man is a risk to the community. He was arrested on Thursday night after a police whereabouts alert had been issued. Police will allege the man believed he was owed money by a woman and made the threats. The man is believed to have been drunk at the time, with an alcohol reading approaching .3 - six times the legal driving limit. He is understood to claim to have no memory of the incident. IN OTHER NEWS:

