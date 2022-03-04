A 43-year-old was arrested late on Thursday night and will appear in Warrnambool court on Friday
A 43-year-old Hamilton man, who is alleged to have threatened to pour bleach in a woman's eyes and down her throat over a debt, has been arrested.
The man is in the Warrnambool police station cells charged with making threats to inflict serious injury, possessing a controlled weapon without excuse, possessing a prohibited weapon without an exemption or approval and using a carriage service to menace.
He will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing.
Police will strongly oppose bail, claiming the man is a risk to the community.
He was arrested on Thursday night after a police whereabouts alert had been issued.
Police will allege the man believed he was owed money by a woman and made the threats.
The man is believed to have been drunk at the time, with an alcohol reading approaching .3 - six times the legal driving limit.
He is understood to claim to have no memory of the incident.
