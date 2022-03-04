news, latest-news,

The rise of Nestles and Allansford-Panmure's female cricket ranks will be on full display during Sunday's Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's and under-17 girls grand finals. Both clubs will go head-to-head in the junior game before their women's squads face off for flag glory. The hunted will undoubtedly be Nestles' women's team, who hasn't lost a match in two seasons. Leading out the Factory in its bid for back-to-back flags is captain Brooke Herbertson. She said her team's focus wasn't result driven but solely on improvement. "Having a few older heads in the group, we're just so appreciative to have an opportunity to play," she said. "We go in each week saying it's just another game and our goals are so and so. "We really try not look too far ahead. We've just been working as a team on our strengths or nailing down those things we need to." In her first year as skipper, Herbertson said she had a "great bunch of girls" to work with, the team on average one of the older sides in the WDCA competition. Also in the line up are four mothers, including bowler Rachel Williams, who returned to the field just months after giving birth to daughter Alyssia last year. "It's been awesome, and the 17s and juniors, they're great babysitters," Herbertson said with a laugh. "It's nice to have that time out as a mum, but also show our kids that it's okay for women to keep playing. It's modelling it for the next generations." Looking to topple Factory are Allansford-Panmure, who after building a strong junior girls program in recent years, fielded an inaugural women's team this season. Gators' captain Sarah Richards has relished being a part of its first-ever women's team. Its creation allowed the Englishwoman to represent a club she spent the previous two years coaching at at the under-17 level. "The club has been really supportive, trying to get us included in the club," she said. "We trained with the men (this week) in preparation for Sunday. We have a fair few players who've never played cricket, so all the knowledge of the men and even the under-17 girls has been great in helping players develop their skills and knowledge around the game." Richards said there was never any pressure for the Gators to win matches in its first season, with player retention the key. "Making the grand final is a bonus really for a great season so far," she said. Co-coaching the Gators' under-17 team alongside Simon Rea, Richards said it would be a massive day for the club with both teams in the hunt for flags. Four under-17 Gators will pull double duties in the women's grand final, while Jorja Couch and Alice Cann line up in both games for Nestles. Herbertson said having two female Factory sides in grand finals was a massive endorsement for their program. "It shows how much strength and skill is within the players at Nestles," Herbertson said. The women's grand final starts from 1pm at Mack Oval. IN OTHER NEWS:

